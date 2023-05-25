Bus conductor makes an attempt to end life in Bidar citing harassment by ticket checking inspector

May 25, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Reportedly affected by what is said harassment by a checking inspector, a bus conductor attached to Kalyana Karnataka Road Transportation Corporation (KKRTC) in Bidar division made an attempt to end his life by hanging himself to death from the ceiling at the KKRTC division office in Bidar on Wednesday.

The incident of harassment is said to have occurred when the bus conductor, Ramakrishna, was serving on the route from Bhalki to Hyderabad.

The checking inspector boarded the bus to examine tickets of passengers about 20 km away from Bhalki town and caught a woman passenger travelling ticketless. The checking inspector then imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Ramakrishna and issued his suspension order for not issuing ticket to the passenger.

Unable to bear what is said harassment meted out by the checking inspector, Ramakrishna made an attempt to end his life by hanging himself to death in the KKRTC office in Bidar in front of the staff.

The victim staged a protest outside the office and said that the checking inspector imposed unnecessary fine and harassed him.

