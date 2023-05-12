ADVERTISEMENT

Bus conductor brutally killed in Kalaburagi

May 12, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old bus conductor was brutally killed by a group of persons in full public view in broad daylight in a thickly populated area near the city bus stand in the market area on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Swami. He was conductor at Kalyana Karnataka Road Transportation Corporation.

The police suspect a feud between brothers as the motive behind the murder.

The victim was stabbed repeatedly. The police recovered his chopped thumb and scythe from the spot.

