Bus bay to come up at K.R. Puram junction

24 January 2021 01:55 IST

Encroachment removed

A bus bay will come up at K.R. Puram junction, one of the busiest in the city, after BBMP officials removed an encroachment on Saturday.

According to the civic body, a temple had been illegally constructed on 21 guntas of land at Benniganahalli. The encroachment clearance was undertaken by the Joint Commissioner, BBMP Mahadevapura zone, along with the tahsildar of Bengaluru East, upon directions from the BBMP Commissioner.

“The approximate value of the property is ₹50 crore. This land will be used to construct a bus stand which will ease the congestion on K.R. Puram flyover,” a statement from the BBMP said.

