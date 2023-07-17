Bus accidents claimed 1,971 lives in last 5 years in Karnataka

July 17, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

In the five years from 2018 to 2022, a total of 1,971 persons lost their lives in bus accidents across Karnataka, involving both private and government-run buses.

In the same period, 7,675 bus accidents were reported in Karnataka in which 14,847 persons were injured, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy informed the legislative Council in response to a question on bus accidents in the State.

Accidents involving private and government buses in Karnataka*

Year Accidents Dead Injured 2018 2,883 794 4,976 2019 2,107 550 3,769 2020 854 162 1,822 2021 686 177 1,467 2022 1,145 288 2,813 Total 7,675 1,971 17,847

* Source: Transport Department

The government has taken note of the increase in bus-related accidents.

The main reasons for bus accidents, according to Mr Reddy, were speeding and ferrying more passengers than the stipulated capacity.

He told The Hindu, “Recently, I issued an instructions to all the Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) to follow passenger safety norms, and close bus doors before the bus moves. Small steps like this will gradually decrease the number of accidents related to buses. We are aiming to reduce accidents involving buses by creating awareness.”

Following directions by the Minister, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) issued a circular to all depots instructing bus crew to follow door safety precautions for passengers’ safety and close the doors of the bus before the vehicle moves.

A review of road accidents involving buses of the KSRTC revealed that most of the accidents happened while experienced drivers were at the wheel. Of the accidents reported in 2022 in KSRTC, 39% involved drivers in the 41 to 50 age group, and 23.2% involved drivers in 36 to 40 age group. Interestingly, new drivers in the 21 to 30 age group are involved in just 1.2 % of the accidents.

In 2022, 71 accidents involving KSRTC buses were reported, claiming the lives of 28 persons and injuring 67. According to the report, 44% of road accident victims were bikers, and 19% were pedestrians.

KSRTC officials have been creating awareness on road safety among drivers. “We have been interacting with drivers with a history of accidents, and making them understand why accidents happen, and the corrective measures that need to be taken to bring down the accident rate,” an official of the KSRTC said.

BMTC buses cause most number of fatal accidents in Bengaluru

An analysis by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) showed that BMTC buses were responsible for 33 fatal accidents, as against 15 by KSRTC and 21 by private buses, in the city in the year 2022.

The toll in accidents involving BMTC buses was 27 in 2020, and 27 in 2021.

Fatal accidents caused by buses in Bengaluru

Organisation 2020 2021 2022 BMTC 27 27 33 KSRTC 8 7 15 Private bus 9 12 21 Total 44 46 69

* Source: Bengaluru Traffic Police

