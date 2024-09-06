GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bus accident: Minister visits injured in hospital; disburses ex-gratia to bereaved families

Published - September 06, 2024 07:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Medical Education Minister and Raichur district in-charge Sharan Prakash Patil on Friday handed over two cheques of ₹5 lakh each to the bereaved families of Samarth, 7, and Shreekant, 12, of Kurdi village, who died in an accident after their school van collided with a KSRTC bus near Kapagal village in Manvi taluk of Raichur district on Thursday.

The van was carrying 40 children. Two of them died while being shifted to the hospital and 38 children suffered injuries.

Dr. Patil reached Kurdi village to extend condolences to the bereaved families. He said the State government had announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹3 lakh relief to those seriously injured.

Earlier, the Minister visited the injured at Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences and also a private hospital. The condition of students Madhushree and Manjunath is said to be serious; one of the girls suffered serious head injury and she has been referred to a neurosurgeon in Bengaluru.

“I have asked the Deputy Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the incident and also get a detailed report from the Road Transport Office about the fitness of school buses and the physical fitness and licence of the drivers,” Dr. Patil said.

Published - September 06, 2024 07:05 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.