Bus accident: Minister visits injured in hospital; disburses ex-gratia to bereaved families

Medical Education Minister and Raichur district in-charge Sharan Prakash Patil on Friday handed over two cheques of ₹5 lakh each to the bereaved families of Samarth, 7, and Shreekant, 12, of Kurdi village, who died in an accident after their school van collided with a KSRTC bus near Kapagal village in Manvi taluk of Raichur district on Thursday.

The van was carrying 40 children. Two of them died while being shifted to the hospital and 38 children suffered injuries.

Dr. Patil reached Kurdi village to extend condolences to the bereaved families. He said the State government had announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹3 lakh relief to those seriously injured.

Earlier, the Minister visited the injured at Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences and also a private hospital. The condition of students Madhushree and Manjunath is said to be serious; one of the girls suffered serious head injury and she has been referred to a neurosurgeon in Bengaluru.

“I have asked the Deputy Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the incident and also get a detailed report from the Road Transport Office about the fitness of school buses and the physical fitness and licence of the drivers,” Dr. Patil said.