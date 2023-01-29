Bury your differences before my next visit, Shah tells BJP leaders in Belagavi

January 29, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The fact that the Bharatiya Janata Party has set its eyes on Belagavi district that accounts for 18 seats – the second highest chunk after Bengaluru – in the 224-member Assembly, is evident with party’s key strategist Amit Shah visiting this border city and reportedly making it clear to the local leaders that they should bury their differences before his next visit to the district.

Of the 18 seats in Belagavi, the BJP had earlier won 10, which later increased to 13 when three leaders from other parties joined the party in ‘Operation Kamala’. However, the party is now concerned about retaining its hold here as influential leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, who joined the party by quitting the Congress, is now sulking as he was dropped from the ministry following a scandal.

In addition to this, there appears to be no cohesion among the political leaders of Belagavi where most of the individual leaders have their own strong business enterprises apart from political clout.

However, this time the BJP is trying to bring about a sense of unity among its leaders in Belagavi as it is fighting against the State’s 37-year political trend of not re-electing a ruling party to retain power in Karnataka. This is being citied as the reason for Mr. Shah himself visiting Belagavi to review the party’s poll preparations.

According to sources, in a meeting of Belagavi BJP leaders held there on Saturday night, Mr. Shah reportedly did not mince words while conveying the strong message to them that they should bury their differences. Sources said that Mr. Shah conveyed to the leaders that he will come back to Belagavi again and wants to see the differences among them buried by then.

Mr. Shah reportedly told the leaders that it will not be difficult to win all 18 seats from the 13 the party holds now.

Meanwhile, BJP veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa told reporters in Belagavi that “winnability” will be the sole criteria for selection of candidates by the BJP for the Assembly elections. He said that the party would conduct two surveys to assess the ticket aspirants’ potential. The party high command would take up elaborate discussions in this regard, he noted.

In Hubballi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the party was yet to formally ready its list of candidates.

He also claimed that Mr. Shah’s visit to the State had galvanised the party cadre. Maintaining that the BJP wave was sweeping across the State, he expressed confidence that the party would win the Assembly polls.