Bury differences to fight anti-national and divisive forces that are troubling the country, says Santosh Lad

January 26, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad has emphasised the need for everyone to bury differences to fight anti-national and divisive forces that are troubling the country these days.

Hoisting the national flag during the 75th Republic Day celebrations at R.N. Shetty Stadium in Dharwad on Friday, Mr. Lad said that the country requires unity of its people in fighting enemies, including illiteracy, ignorance, poverty, unemployment and sickness. “Let us unitedly strive to make the country the most progressive, mature and strong nation in the world,” he said.

The Minister said that as part of the 75th Republic Day, Constitution Awareness Jatha is being held in every district and in Dharwad district, the campaign will go on for a month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lad expressed happiness over the government decision to declare 12th century reformer Basavanna as cultural leader of the State.

On the government’s guarantee schemes, he said that as promised, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has implemented all the five guarantee schemes in the State, thus fulfilling his promise.

He said that 6.87 crore women have benefitted from Shakti scheme, 3,43,528 women under Gruha Lakshmi scheme and 4,76,091 power consumers under Gruha Jyoti scheme. Meanwhile, 2,580 candidates from Dharwad district have registered under under the Yuva Nidhi scheme, he said.

The Minister said that to facilitate effective utilisation of advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, a new Tele ICU Hub has been set up at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi and ₹695 crore has been utilised for various development works in Dharwad district during 2023-24 fiscal.

Mr. Lad said that requisite measures have been taken to mitigate the hardships caused to people because of drought and so far, ₹16 crore has been spent for the purpose.

In-charge Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K., Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, District Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod and other officials were present.

Earlier, the Preamble of the Constitution was read en masse by government officials, employees and students.

The Minister felicitated achievers from various fields.

Various contingents of police, schools and colleges took part in a march past which was led by the Police Band. Colourful cultural programmes were presented by students subsequently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.