GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bury differences to fight anti-national and divisive forces that are troubling the country, says Santosh Lad

The Labour Minister hoists the national flag during the 75th Republic Day celebrations at R.N. Shetty Stadium in Dharwad

January 26, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Schoolchildren presenting colourful cultural programmes during the 75th Republic Day celebrations in Dharwad on Friday.

Schoolchildren presenting colourful cultural programmes during the 75th Republic Day celebrations in Dharwad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad has emphasised the need for everyone to bury differences to fight anti-national and divisive forces that are troubling the country these days.

Hoisting the national flag during the 75th Republic Day celebrations at R.N. Shetty Stadium in Dharwad on Friday, Mr. Lad said that the country requires unity of its people in fighting enemies, including illiteracy, ignorance, poverty, unemployment and sickness. “Let us unitedly strive to make the country the most progressive, mature and strong nation in the world,” he said.

The Minister said that as part of the 75th Republic Day, Constitution Awareness Jatha is being held in every district and in Dharwad district, the campaign will go on for a month.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad and others offering floral tribute to Ambedkar before flagging off a Constitutional Awareness Jatha in Dharwad on Friday.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad and others offering floral tribute to Ambedkar before flagging off a Constitutional Awareness Jatha in Dharwad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mr. Lad expressed happiness over the government decision to declare 12th century reformer Basavanna as cultural leader of the State.

On the government’s guarantee schemes, he said that as promised, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has implemented all the five guarantee schemes in the State, thus fulfilling his promise.

He said that 6.87 crore women have benefitted from Shakti scheme, 3,43,528 women under Gruha Lakshmi scheme and 4,76,091 power consumers under Gruha Jyoti scheme. Meanwhile, 2,580 candidates from Dharwad district have registered under under the Yuva Nidhi scheme, he said.

The Minister said that to facilitate effective utilisation of advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, a new Tele ICU Hub has been set up at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi and ₹695 crore has been utilised for various development works in Dharwad district during 2023-24 fiscal.

Mr. Lad said that requisite measures have been taken to mitigate the hardships caused to people because of drought and so far, ₹16 crore has been spent for the purpose.

In-charge Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K., Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, District Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod and other officials were present.

Earlier, the Preamble of the Constitution was read en masse by government officials, employees and students.

The Minister felicitated achievers from various fields.

Various contingents of police, schools and colleges took part in a march past which was led by the Police Band. Colourful cultural programmes were presented by students subsequently.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.