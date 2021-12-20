Burning of Kannada flag, defacing Rayanna statue condemned

HUBBALLI

20 December 2021 01:55 IST

Taking serious exception to the burning of the Kannada flag allegedly by MES activists in Kolhapur and the desecration of statue of Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi, a resolution was passed seeking action against the accused during the 120th general body meeting of Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha in Dharwad on Sunday.

In the first general body meeting after the recent election, it was resolved to meet Chief Minister Basvaaraj Bommai in Belagavi during the ongoing winter session to seek action against mischief mongers.

The meeting had a noisy start, with some members making allegations of election malpractice and seeking detailed inquiry into process. They alleged that a committee should be formed to inquire into the issue and alleged that the number of votes counted had exceeded the number of votes polled.

The senior members of the sangha had a tough time pacifying the agitated members.

Subsequently some members wanted to stop conducting ‘Horanadu Kannadigara Samavesh’ (convention of Kannadigas staying outside the State) as it did not yield any good result and consumed lot of resources.

They argued that lakhs were being spent on conducting the convention and instead it should be used for development government schools in border areas.

Responding to their demand, member of the Executive Committee Basavaprabhu Hosakeri said that the new body was not hell bent on organising the convention. He explained that it was a dream project of former president Nadoja Patil Puttappa, who wanted to reach out to the Kanandigas residing outside the State. He assured the members that the new committee would soon deliberate on the matter and take a suitable decision.

The meeting subsequently discussed reducing membership fee, increasing ‘mantaps’ (sections) from existing 9 to 12 so as to organise more fruitful events and deliberations.