Burnapur airport work will be taken up on priority, says Karjol

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol has said that the State government wishes to complete the work to build an airport at Burnapur village in Vijayapura taluk on priority. Speaking to media persons after visiting the proposed site on Wednesday evening, he said that he has collected details of the project and also the blueprint from the officials.

Stating that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had during his earlier stint laid the foundation stone for the project in 2009 itself and tender had been awarded to a private agency, he said that, however, owing to the reluctance of the agency and the subsequent cancellation of the contract, the project could not be completed. Stating that Kalaburagi airport has become operational, he said that the government plans to start work on the Vijayapura and Shivamogga airports at the same time.

He said that the government has reserved 727 acres of land at Burnapur for the airport. He said that a 2.1-km-long runway would be constructed. A Hyderabad-based agency has been given the contract at a cost of ₹ 221 crore.