Burial grounds to be made available in six months

The State government has issued directions to the authorities concerned to take all necessary steps to provide burial grounds in towns and villages of the State in the next six months.

Copies of the order dated October 25, 2019, issued by Principal Secretary to the State government’s Revenue Department had been marked to the Regional Commissioners of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, and Kalaburagi, besides Deputy Commissioners of all the districts and the Assistant Commissioners and tahsildars of the State through the respective Deputy Commissioners.

The Government Order has been issued following directions from the Karnataka High Court on August 20, 2019, to the State government to provide burial grounds to towns and villages that do not have them, in six month’s time.

The government had informed the High Court, which was hearing a writ petition filed by advocate Mohammed Ikbal, that a total of 6,053 villages and 281 towns in the State did not have burial grounds.

The petitioner had sought a direction to all the Deputy Commissioners of the State to reserve, sanction, and make available suitable burial places for a decent funeral as per their respective religions and beliefs.