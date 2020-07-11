Burglary attempt fails

Chikkamagaluru

11 July 2020 23:30 IST

Three masked men barged into a jewellery shop on M.G. Road in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday and opened three rounds of fire in a failed robbery attempt. Nobody was injured in the incident and valuables were not lost.

The three men arrived at Kesari Jewellery shop on a two-wheeler at 11.30 a.m. As they entered, the owner attempted to stop them, forcing the miscreants open fire. Glass panels of the shop were damaged. The owner, Jayaprakash, suffered a bruise as one of the pieces hit him.

Superintendent of Police Akshay M.H. told The Hindu that as the accused entered with a country-made pistol, the owner pounced on them. The SP has formed a team to investigate the case. “We have got some leads and working on them to trace the accused,” he added.

