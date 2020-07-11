Karnataka

Burglary attempt fails

Three masked men barged into a jewellery shop on M.G. Road in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday and opened three rounds of fire in a failed robbery attempt. Nobody was injured in the incident and valuables were not lost.

The three men arrived at Kesari Jewellery shop on a two-wheeler at 11.30 a.m. As they entered, the owner attempted to stop them, forcing the miscreants open fire. Glass panels of the shop were damaged. The owner, Jayaprakash, suffered a bruise as one of the pieces hit him.

Superintendent of Police Akshay M.H. told The Hindu that as the accused entered with a country-made pistol, the owner pounced on them. The SP has formed a team to investigate the case. “We have got some leads and working on them to trace the accused,” he added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2020 11:32:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/burglary-attempt-fails/article32054296.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY