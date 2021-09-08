Karnataka

Burglars flee with cash, jewellery from house

Burglars broke open the doors of a house that belonged to a businessman and took away valuables worth ₹1.28 crore, including ₹24 lakhs in cash and diamond jewellery at Vishweshwaraiah Extension in Hassan on Tuesday evening. The incident happened between 6.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m., when T.N.Raghu, owner of the house, had been to shop with his wife.

T.N.Raghu, the complainant, got to know about the incident when his brother-in-law, who lives nearby, called him to inform him that the entrance door was broke open. After returning home, he noticed that the wardrobes in his three bedrooms were also broke open.

The items stolen include 2.025 kg of gold jewellery worth over ₹81 lakh, four kg of silver items worth over ₹2.2 lakh, four diamond necklaces worth over ₹21 lakh and ₹24 lakh in cash.

Pension Mohalla Police have booked case. Southern Range IGP Praveen M. Pawar, Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda and others visited the spot.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2021 7:10:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/burglars-flee-with-cash-jewellery-from-house/article36361875.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY