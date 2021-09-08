Burglars flee with cash, jewellery from house

Burglars broke open the doors of a house that belonged to a businessman and took away valuables worth ₹1.28 crore, including ₹24 lakhs in cash and diamond jewellery at Vishweshwaraiah Extension in Hassan on Tuesday evening. The incident happened between 6.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m., when T.N.Raghu, owner of the house, had been to shop with his wife.

T.N.Raghu, the complainant, got to know about the incident when his brother-in-law, who lives nearby, called him to inform him that the entrance door was broke open. After returning home, he noticed that the wardrobes in his three bedrooms were also broke open.

The items stolen include 2.025 kg of gold jewellery worth over ₹81 lakh, four kg of silver items worth over ₹2.2 lakh, four diamond necklaces worth over ₹21 lakh and ₹24 lakh in cash.

Pension Mohalla Police have booked case. Southern Range IGP Praveen M. Pawar, Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda and others visited the spot.