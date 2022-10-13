Burglar nabbed, jewellery recovered 

The Ashokapuram police nabbed a burglar and chain snatcher in the city and recovered valuables worth ₹18.5 lakh from him.

A release issued on Thursday said the accused along with two other accomplices who are still absconding, were responsible for burgling a few houses besides being involved in chain snatching in Mysuru and Mandya districts.

The police have recovered jewellery including 305 gm of gold, 1.2 kg of silver apart from a two-wheeler and a four-wheeler used by the accused in committing the crimes.

The police said the arrest of the accused has led to cracking as many as nine burglary and chain snatching cases reported in Mysuru, Mandya and Pandavpura.