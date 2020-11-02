Bureaucrats urged to work with zeal for State’s overall development

Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna offering floral tributes to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari during the Rajyotsava celebrations in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

02 November 2020 00:53 IST

Hailing the contributions made by those involved in the efforts for the unification of Karnataka, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna has urged bureaucrats to work with the same spirit for the overall development of the State.

She was addressing a gathering after offering floral tributes to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari to mark the inauguration of the 65th Rajyotsava celebrations at Nagareshwar School Grounds here on Sunday. Stressing on the need to preserve cultural legacy and rich heritage, Ms. Jyothsna said that it would be everyone’s responsibility to unite and build a prosperous State.

She also recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters, including Deputy Chennabasappa, Acharya B.M. Shreekantaiah, Kuvempu, A.N. Krishnarao, Allur Venkatrao, Mangalavede Srinivasrao, S. Nijalingappa, K.F. Patel, Gorur Ramaswamy Iyengar, Haranahalli Ramaswamy, Kadidal Manjappa, Kengal Hanumanthaiya, H.S. Doreswamy, Ballari Siddamma and Patil Putappa, who all dreamt of a unified Karnataka, in pursuit of which a State was formed for Kannada-speaking people in 1956.

Karnataka has an enthralling history with several dynasties such as the Mauryas, the Satavahanas, the Kadambas, the Gangas, the Chalukyas, the Rashtrakutas, the Hoysalas, the Vijayanagar kings and the Wodeyars having shaped it.

Pointing out the region’s outstanding contribution to literarature, Ms. Jyothsna said that the Kavi Raja Marga, a ninth century Kannada classic and the first available literary work in Kannada written by the famous Rashtrakuta king Nrupatunga and co-authored by a poet and Kannada language theorist Sri Vijaya, was contributed by Kalyana Karnataka region.