Bureaucracy to get priority over political leadership this I-Day?

While the Opposition has been vocal in its view that Cabinet expansion would have helped in providing a focussed approach to flood relief operations in the State, the delay in the matter is likely to result in a deviation from custom during Independence Day celebrations too.

The established practice for years is for district in-charge Ministers to hoist the national flag at government-held celebrations. However, for the first time in recent years, the State government appears set to deviate from this practice as Cabinet expansion is unlikely before Independence Day. The government is then left with no option but to ask Deputy Commissioners to hoist the tricolour in their districts.

The practice of Ministers hoisting the national flag is seen as a symbol of people’s representatives getting priority over bureaucracy in a democratic system. In this context, the possibility of a deviation from custom this year has caused concern among many senior leaders.

In a bind

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has already said that he would hold consultations on Cabinet expansion with BJP national president Amit Shah in New Delhi on August 16. According to party insiders, this means the earliest dates for ministry expansion are August 17, 18 or 19.

BJP leaders feel that Mr. Yediyurappa and the party’s central leadership is in a bind over Cabinet expansion, as taking up such an exercise during this time of floods may affect the party’s image. But at the same time, the lack of a full-fledged Cabinet is showing in the flood relief operations, they said.