Bureaucracy faces Kageri’s ire over delay in launching e-Vidhan system in legislature

Implementation of a system to make the functioning of the Secretariat paperless was first initiated seven years ago

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Thursday took the State’s bureaucracy to task for laxity in the implementation of e-Vidhan system in the Assembly Secretariat. He said the “non-cooperative mindset” of the bureaucracy was largely responsible for the delay in the execution of the system in the Lower House.

E-Vidhan, aimed at making the State legislature sessions paperless, would save a lot of public money. The process of rolling out e-Vidhan started in 2014 when a team of officials from the State visited Himachal Pradesh to study the project.

Addressing a press conference after releasing a booklet on the achievements of three years of the Assembly since he assumed office, the Speaker held the government and the bureaucratic system responsible for the delay in having a “digital legislature”.

Mr. Kageri said Bengaluru has been described as the Silicon Valley of India and IT capital of India in global forums. “But it is a shame on the part of us to say that we still do not have the e-Vidhan system,” Mr. Kageri said.

The Speaker said he had held talks with Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and earlier several rounds of meetings were held with senior officials of the Finance Department, including the Additional Chief Secretary of Finance. But the bureaucracy has been moving at a slow pace, Mr. Kageri claimed.

“I wish and hope that the bureaucracy undergoes a transformation in its mindset. We need a responsible bureaucracy. The bureaucracy had shown laxity in the implementation of a decision taken at a Cabinet meeting,” Mr. Kageri said. Several States have already implemented the e-system in the legislature, he said.

On several legislators skipping the legislature session, Mr. Kageri said the Leader of the Opposition and the Leader of the ruling party should take responsibility in ensuring the presence of MLAs during the session.