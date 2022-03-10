Buoyed by Punjab, AAP keen to contest elections at all levels

Buoyed by the victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking at fielding its candidates in all elections to be held in the State.

Prithvi Reddy, State convener, AAP Karnataka, said the victory in Punjab and the opening of the account in Goa had proven that an “honest alternative” with good people as candidates can not just contest elections, but also win it. “Bigwigs have been beaten. The message is clear - politics is no longer only for those with muscle and money power. Good, honest candidates can contest and win by working hard,” he said.

Around 25 AAP members from the State had gone to Punjab, while several had gone to Goa to work ahead of elections.

The party is now banking on the same wave to open the account in Karnataka. “We will contest in all elections, including town and zilla panchayats, city corporation, and the Assembly polls that will be held in 2023,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said that many “good candidates” had joined the party, ready to take on traditional parties in the upcoming polls. He also believed that the party had a good chance in winning seats in the BBMP council. “There can be no two opinions about the state of roads, sewage, garbage and lakes in the city. Every party has been given a chance by the citizens. We are now asking citizens to give AAP a chance. We will demonstrate the change that can be brought about,” he said.