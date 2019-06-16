Bullocks from Surpur come first in race

As many as 11 pairs of bullocks participated in the 1.5 tonne weighing roller-pulling competition on the first day.

The bullocks of Ayyalappa from Manjalapur in Surpur taluk of Yadgir district won the first prize of ₹45,000 by pulling a roller for 2,717.09 ft in 15 minutes.

The second prize of ₹35,000 won by bullocks owned by Gangannagaru Peratala Ravireddy, of Maktalpet in Raichur, for pulling a roller for 2,491.07 ft. The third prize of ₹25,000 was won by bullocks owned by Khaja Hussain of Palkamdoddi village in Raichur taluk. Cash prizes of ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 were given to owners of bullocks that came in fourth and fifth respectively. The owners were given certificates and medals.