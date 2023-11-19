Bull race: Shivamogga MP Raghavendra, others stage protest in front of police station

November 19, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Shivamogga

Residents of Madaga Haranahalli in Shikaripur taluk, under the leadership of Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, staged a protest in front of Shikaripur Rural police station on Saturday, condemning the police action against the people taking part in the Hori Habba (bull race), held as part of Deepavali celebrations.

The police had dispersed the gathering during the festival in the village by resorting to lathi-charge on the day. The villagers had organised a bull race without getting permission from the taluk administration.

Mr. Raghavendra alleged that the police insulted the farmers, who had gathered to celebrate the festival, in the name of enforcing the law. “The farmers were not aware of the procedure to obtain permission to hold the bull race. It was the duty of the taluk administration and the gram panchayat to educate the public. The police resorted to lathi charge and insulted the farmer. This was uncalled for in the taluk,” he said.

Former chairman of the Malnad Area Development Board, K.S. Gurumurthy and others were present on the occasion.