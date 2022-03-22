Bull meant for sacrifice captured in Harihar

The bull that was captured at the Ooramma Jatre in Harihar of Davangere district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Couple with efforts by police personnel and extensive campaigning against animal sacrifice during the ongoing Ooramma Jatre in Harihar of Davangere, a bull meant for sacrifice as part of rituals has been captured.

In the wake of an High Court order against animal sacrifice in the name of rituals, Deputy Superintendent of Police Basavaraj Naik had formed teams led by Police Inspector Satishkumar U. and Sub-Inspector Sunilkumar Teli to prevent animal sacrifice during the jatre. Following a tip-off, police personnel in plain clothes captured the bull meant for sacrifice on Monday night.

The captured bull is now kept on the premises of the Harihar Police Station as a temporary measure. It will soon be moved to a cow shelter.

Sri Dayananda Swamy of Vishwa Prani Kalyana Mandali and his teams have been campaigning against animal sacrifice in Harihar town and surrounding villages and in his presence, the devotees of the town promised that there will be no animal sacrifice during the fair.

Although the bull has been captured, the Swami said that his teams will continue creating awareness against animal sacrifice even as the police will keep vigil around the temple.