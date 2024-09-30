ADVERTISEMENT

Bulk purchase of Dasara gold card, tickets for finale in Mysuru curbed

Published - September 30, 2024 03:46 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy told reporters in Mysuru that OTP and email-based authentication for ticket purchase helped restrict bulk purchase

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the popular torch light parade held as part of Dasara celebrations in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Even after five days have elapsed after the Dasara gold cards and tickets for Jamboo Savari and Torchlight Parade went up for sale, gold cards and tickets were still available online, indicating that the steps taken for preventing bulk ticket purchases (for illegal sale at a higher price in the black market) have worked.

Normally, the gold cards used to get sold out as soon as they went on sale. It was the same even in the case of tickets for Jamboo Savari and Torchlight Parade. Whoever was buying tickets in bulk were allegedly selling them in the black, according to sources.

This year, the online sale began on September 26. But, more than 1,000 gold cards and over 2,000 tickets are still available for purchase.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy told reporters in Mysuru on September 30 that the OTP and email-based authentication for ticket purchase helped restrict bulk purchase, ensuring that the gold cards and tickets are available to all. However, the DC did not disclose the number of gold cards and tickets printed. “If need be, steps for printing more cards and tickets can be taken depending on the demand,” he added.

Mr Reddy said the sales are significant, but at the same time they are available even after five days of the sale. “This shows our measure has worked out,” he said.

On day one of the sale, the Dasara website showed the gold cards and tickets had sold out. This led to a debate but the district administration clarified that the day’s tickets had sold out but the gold cards and tickets are put on sale daily so that there are no bulk purchases, and everyone gets an opportunity to buy.

