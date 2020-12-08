Building expo to be held virtually

MYBUILD-20, an annual event held by the Builders Association of India’s Mysuru Centre to showcase various products and services related to the construction industry, will be held virtually this year from December 9 to 14.

“For the first time in the history of MYBUILD, we will be hosting the event virtually,” said BAI’s Mysuru Centre Chairman P. Puttaswamy. The exhibition can viewed at www.mybuildvirtual.com.

MYBUILD-20 will be a totally new experience to the exhibitors and visitors, Mr. Puttaswamy said.

MYBUILD, a flagship event of BAI’s Mysuru chapter, is aimed at benefiting building contractors, engineers, architects, besides manufacturers and suppliers of construction materials and equipment, interior designers, property developers, civil engineering and architecture students as well as individuals, who are planning to construct their own homes.

The virtual exposition will be inaugurated by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner D.B. Natesh at the Mysore Builders’ Charitable Trust auditorium in Vishweshwaranagar at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Director of Karnataka State Highway Improvement Project (KSHIP) Suresh Babu will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha will be the chief guest for the valedictory of MYBUILD-20 to be held at 5 p.m. on December 14 at the same venue.