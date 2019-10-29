Building collapse: Report to be submitted in Dec.

The inquiry report on the collapse of an under-construction multi-storey commercial complex in Dharwad in March will be submitted to the State government in the first week of December.

Speaking to presspersons here on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Deepa Cholan — who has been appointed to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the mishap — said the inquiry was in the final stages. She visited the crash site at Kumareshwar Nagar on Old P.B. Road in Dharwad on Monday. In all, 19 persons were killed and around 54 were injured. It might be recalled that several teams of Fire and Emergency Services, Police, NDRF and SDRF were deployed at the site for the rescue operation that went on for six days.

The DC said the statements of construction workers, family of the deceased, injured persons, municipal officials, building owners, architects and town planning officials had been recorded. “Now, the inquiry is in final stages. I will submit the report to government for further action in December,” she said.

Ms. Cholan said that a total of ₹7 lakh had been given to families of each of the deceased persons while injured persons were given a compensation of ₹50,000 and provided free treatment. She said the people who had purchased shops in the commercial complex had approached the district administration seeking compensation. “However, as per the law, it is the building owners who have to pay the compensation not the government,” she said.

She said that for the six day operation a total of ₹27 lakh was spent over hiring earthmovers, cranes and vast manpower. As rainwater had collected at the site now, raising the fear of diseases, municipal officials had been directed to pump it out.