Building collapse raises concern over threats from dilapidated structures

The dilapidated building that collapsed in the early hours of the day in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A dilapidated structure collapsed in the early hours of Thursday in the city raising fresh concern over the prevalence of such buildings without maintenance that could compromise public safety.

The structure adjacent the Tripurabhairavi Mutt in Shivarampet collapsed around 3 a.m. and the CCTV cameras installed in the area captured the collapse and the video has gone viral on social media. Though located in a densely populated area the building collapsed when there was hardly anybody in the vicinity and hence there were no injuries. The old building is mired in legal dispute and hence no commercial activity was taking place

The area is cordoned off and is out of bounds for public which has raised concern about dilapidated structures that pose a threat to safety.

But the MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy said that a survey has already been conducted as per which there were nearly 200 dilapidated structures in the city limits.

‘’Notices were issued to the owners of all such buildings asking them to demolish bearing in mind public safety. While some had done it, there were others who were yet to act and we will issue second notice to all of them’’, said Mr. Reddy.

With respect to this specific structure, the MCC had not only issued notice but had gone ahead to demolish it but a stay was brought by the owners. ‘’ There is a standing stay order and we are approaching the court again to get it vacated’’, said the MCC Commissioner.

Though the Mayor Sunanda Palanetra who recently announced the MCC’s monsoon preparedness focused on clearing UGD, trimming and pruning trees etc ahead of monsoon, there was no mention of assessment of dilapidated structures.

Mr. Reddy said all these buildings are in private domain and there was very little that the MCC could do as the owners tend to approach the court, as it was in case of the building that collapsed on Thursday.