 Building bylaws cannot contradict Karnataka Open Spaces Act, MCC told

December 27, 2022 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru City Corporation officials were urged to ensure the supremacy of the State laws if their decisions guided by the local bylaws are in conflict with, or contradict the rules stipulated by the former.

This came to the fore in an interaction with members of Mysuru Grahakara Parishat (MGP), a citizens’ group advocating consumer rights, here on Tuesday. The MGP had organised a sensitisation meeting for MCC officials to impress upon them that the citizens should be treated with respect and were the masters in a democracy. This was part of a series of events planned by the MGP to mark the Consumers Day.

In the interaction Bhamy Shenoy, founding president of the MGP, pointed out that the local officers were flagrantly violating the Karnataka Parks, Play-fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985 by permitting building constructions in violation of the law.

He wanted to know why the MCC was time and again authorising such violations in the wake of shrinking lung space in Mysuru.

In response, the local development officers said that they were guided by the building bylaws which provided for utilisation of 5 per cent of the park area for construction and the projects are sanctioned by the elected representatives.

Shekhar Iyer of the MGP and a retired KAS officer said in case there was a conflict of rules the State law should prevail. He said in the hierarchy the Constitution was supreme followed by the laws framed by the Centre and then came the State laws followed by the local bylaws.

The issue was raised as the MCC had approved building constructions within the Jayanagar park ostensibly to allow a senior citizens’ recreation centre.

The MGP said it will study the MUDA building bylaw and ascertain if there are discrepancies and regulations that contradicts the State law and take up the issue with the authorities.

It also transpired in the discussions that a majority of the MCC officials who tend to interact with the public use their personal mobiles and their numbers are circulated. However, the MGP argued that employees tend to be transferred and it was difficult for the public to reach out to the officials to get their grievances redressed. It argued that the phone numbers of public officials should not be personal and it should be designation-specific and made a strong case for it.

Mr. Shekhar Iyer said that the MCC was also covered under the Consumer Protection Act and suggested that a workshop be conducted to orient the personnel and staff to the nuances of the Act besides other laws that have a bearing on Mysuru and its citizens.

Shobhana, working president of the MGP, senior revenue officials of the MCC, and Assistant Commissioners were present.

