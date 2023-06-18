Builders Association of India organises cyclothon to create environmental awareness

June 18, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MYSURU

Nearly 100 cyclists took part in a cyclothon event organised by the Builders Association of India, Mysuru, that entailed pedalling up the Chamundi Hills here on Sunday, June 18.

It was conducted in association with Cylopedia and was part of the environment month being celebrated by the BAI throughout June.

The event was flagged off by Basavaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests, who was also the chief guest. Cyclists included men and women not only from Mysuru but Kodagu, Mangaluru and a few from Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was held in nine categories and there were three prizes for each of the category.

BAI Chairman V. Nagaraja Bairy, event partners Mr. Lokesh and Ms. Fariyal Jamadar of Cyclopedia and others were present.

‘’One of the objectives was to create greater public awareness on the need to take to cycling whenever feasible, in the interest of environment. There was also a message that cycling could also help keep fit both physically and mentally,’’ according to the organisers.

The cyclists — under different categories like U-14 boys and girls, U-16 boys and girls, amateur men, elite men, women, masters (38 years plus), grand masters (45 years plus) veterans (60 years plus) – were timed and the total distance covered was 7 km from the Uttanahalli Road side and the finish was at Devikere. The winners in each category were given awards including a medal and a certificate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.