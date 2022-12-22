Buildecor-2022 in Dharwad from Saturday

December 22, 2022 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Forum of Consulting Civil Engineers (FCCE) and the Institute of Engineers are jointly organising the 12th edition of Buildecor-2022, an exhibition of construction material, in Dharwad from December 24 to 26.

FCCE president Raju Birjennavar told presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday that the exhibition being held at Kadapa Maidan (Kala Bhavan) will have 57 stalls, in all. And, there will be technical sessions on building design, planning, execution, decoration and others during the three-day event.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate the expo on Saturday at 4 p.m. Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri will be the special invitee for the event, while Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad will preside over it.

Mr. Raju said that various products, including PVC and composite doors and windows, bathroom fittings, sanitary wares, stainless steel kitchen sinks, floor tiles, natural stones, plywood, laminates, solar energy-utilising equipment, water proofing, CC pavers, paints and hardware, will be on display at the event. Eco-friendly construction material will also go on display, he said.

Chairman of Dharwad Chapter of Institute of Engineers Vijay Totager said that engineering has now  become an inter-disciplinary course involving civil, electronics, computers and mechanical streams. The expo will also display smart construction material as Artificial Intelligence has brought about a lot of technical advancements in the construction industry, he said.

The expo is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Entry is free.

