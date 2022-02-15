‘Build high-rise housing complexes under Ashraya Housing scheme’

Kumar Bangarappa, BJP MLA, on Tuesday suggested that the Government should take up a new practice of building high-rise apartment complexes under Ashraya Housing Scheme to make up for shortage of space instead of the present system of providing individual houses.

Participating in a debate in the Assembly on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to joint session of the State Legislature, the BJP MLA observed that group housing would help in fighting shortage of space for implementing the scheme.

He suggested that such housing complexes should be built in all the panchayat headquarters. The group housing would help in reducing the cost of providing various infrastructure facilities as well as civic amenities such as power, water and drainage, he pointed out.

Mr. Bangarappa also suggested that such housing projects should focus on building eco-friendly structures which include solar lighting.

The system of building housing complexes would also help in properly maintaining them. It was possible to build good housing complexes in rural areas, he argued. He suggested that the Government should consider building ground plus two floors under such housing projects.

He alleged that “108 ambulance” service had failed because of inbuilt problems. Blaming the previous Congress Government at the Centre for such inherent problems in the service, he called for the manner in which these services were being implemented.