Budgetary wish list runs long but stakeholders low on expectations

Ahead of the State Budget to be tabled by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, stakeholders in the industrial sector in Mysuru are keeping their fingers crossed.

For, they have a lengthy wish list submitted to the Government during the pre-budgetary meetings bulk of which is unfulfilled demands of the previous such exercises. So much so that some of them are pending since decades.

A case in point is the demand for industrial township authority made more than 2 decades ago. Though it was announced in the State Budget in 2016-17 it is yet to be implemented as a result of which the stakeholders are paying taxes to multiple agencies. The demand for the township authority is high because it will obviate the need to pay taxes to different departments. ‘’Besides, it will result in better development of the area with adequate facilities and infrastructure’’, said Suresh Kumar Jain, General Secretary of MSME Council, Mysuru.

At present the stakeholders are paying tax to the local bodies but the infrastructure and service provided is not proportionate to the quantum of tax paid. In the case of Hootgalli CMC, more than ₹40 crore has been paid by way of tax to the local body but it has not spent a single paisa for infrastructure development, said Mr. Jain.

The Mysuru Export Centre for which the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation more than 5 years ago is yet to be completed. Though funds have been sought for project completion ahead of every budget since then, nothing has transpired and it still requires ₹3 crore for completion.

The stakeholders have also expressed their dismay over the delay in encouraging industrial clusters in Mysuru. Though funds were earmarked by the government in the past, it was yet to provide land for establishing them. ‘’The same has been brought to the notice of the government this year as well but given the past experience our hopes are low’’, Mr.Jain added though the MSME Council and Mysuru Industries Association have sought funds for the above projects.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has also pointed out that the industrial development in Mysuru and Nanjangud has not gathered pace due to lack of infrastructure including basic amenities such as road and has sought ₹80 crore for the purpose.

Lingaraju, president, MCCI, said they have sought a corpus fund for revival of MSMEs which constitutes the backbone of the economy and generates jobs. The commercial tax, property tax etc in Mysuru is higher than other cities in the State and hence the MCCI wanted a reduction in tax besides abolition of trade licence for industries.

The need for industrial waste recycling plant in Mysuru has been made for years and it has not materialised so far and the MCCI has reiterated the demand this year as well.