Budgetary support sought for centre for classical kannada

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was urged to allocate ₹100 crore for shoring up the work of Centre for Excellence in Studies for Classical Kannada (CESCK) in Mysuru.

This was one of the slew of proposals submitted to the Chief Minister by the Heritage Conservation Committee member N.S. Rangaraju.

He met Mr. Siddaramaiah during the latter’s recent visit to the city and apprised him of the imperatives of additional funds for the CESCK apart from helping in securing autonomy status for it.

Mr. Rangaraju who is also the convenor of INTACH Mysuru, said that autonomy status for CESCK is a long-pending demand of Kananda scholars and cited the example of activist P.A. Mallesh who passed away last year.

CESCK was currently functioning under Central Institute of Indian Languages and it is the considered opinion of the scholars that it should secure autonomy like the Centre for Classical Tamil which was accorded autonomy a long time ago.

The attention of the Chief Minister was drawn to the fact that Kannada received the classical language status in the year 2008 and the CESCK was established in 2011. But it was yet to be accorded autonomous status though the process was on since many years, said Prof. Rangaraju.

The objective of the CESCK is to not only promote research, documentation and documentation, propagation and teaching of Kannada but to engage in serious academic exercise to identify sources of the classical language, promote, propagate and preserve the classical language within and outside Karnataka, undertake and encourage research and documentation in India and abroad, procure manuscripts and undertake digitization, publish books related to classical Kannada etc.

Some of the serious academic exercise relate to creating avenues for interdisciplinary research and related studies of numismatics, epigraphy, archaeology and ancient history, to explore linkages of classical language with classical music and dance form, link classical languages and modem technology etc.

At present, CESCK is functioning out of a building at Manasagangotri campus of the University of Mysore but does not have a full-fledged building of its own. Hence Mr. Siddaramaiah was also urged to approve 25 acres of land at a suitable place in Mysuru to facilitate the construction of the CESCK office and help secure autonomy status from CIIL which is a Central government institution.

Dasara Authority

The heritage conservation committee also sought Constitution of Dasara Authority for the smooth conduct of the festivities besides shoring up its grandeur. Though such a proposal has been pending for many years it has yet to materialise.

Prof. Rangaraju said at present Dasara is organised on an ad hoc basis through the Dasara sub-committee but a permanent authority would help in wider propagation of the festival to promote tourism at an international level.

