‘Budget will focus on irrigation, women development’

01 March 2021 02:23 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said he would give importance to irrigation projects and women development in the coming budget. He spoke after inaugurating the Muguru Lift Irrigation project at Anavatti in Soraba taluk in Shivamogga district on Sunday.

The State government has taken up development works benefiting all sections of society. In the budget, more funds would be allocated for irrigation projects and stress would laid on programmes for women development.

The project to fill up 31 tanks by lifting water from the Varada had been completed. This would benefit many villages. The underground water table would also be strengthened.

The State government has completed 15 roadworks at a cost of ₹9 crore in Soraba taluk. A Raita Samparka Kendra has come up at Ulavi village, an Ayurveda hospital at Gudavi, and a primary health centre is coming up at Bharangi village, he said.

The construction of community halls had been taken up at 71 villages at a cost of ₹13.4 crores. The construction of a private bus stand, classrooms and other facilities had begun at a cost of ₹54 crore in the taluk, he added.