Budget will focus on farmers’ issues, irrigation projects: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said his next budget will focus on farmers’ issues and irrigation projects.

Speaking to presspersons at a helipad near Halebid on Saturday, he said he would begin budget meetings next week. “I will hold review meetings of all departments and decide on new schemes and projects,” he said.

Regarding the Prime Minister’s visit, he said it was his duty to present the State’s demands before him. “The Prime Minister has responded to the demands positively. He has suggested that I visit Delhi and hold talks with Ministers about the State’s requirements,” he said.

Mr. Yediyurappa was in Halebid to inaugurate Pushpagiri Utsav. Speaking after inaugurating the utsav, he said the State government was committed to the welfare of the farming community. The State Cabinet would soon give clearance to the project to fill up 11 tanks of Belur taluk at a cost of ₹125 crore. The government would take up development of tanks in Salagame hobli of Hassan taluk, he said. He also assured a grant of ₹5 crore to the Rural Development Scheme launched by Pushpagiri mutt.

The programme was organised to mark the 10th anniversary of the ascension of Somashekhar Shivacharya Swami of the mutt.