Budget support to SHGs will lead to overall prosperity and make women independent, says Mangala Angadi

February 01, 2024 - Belagavi

While some BJP leaders welcomed the interim Union Budget, AIDSO has criticised it.

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi has hailed it as a budget aimed at the empowerment of rural women as it promises to support self-help groups. It will lead to overall prosperity and make women independent, she said.

She praised announcements such as the anti-cancer vaccination for women, two crore houses in PM Awas Yojana and the extension of metro rail to smaller towns. Ms. Angadi pointed out that the revenue collections have doubled in a decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Member of Legislative Assembly Balachandra Jarkiholi has said that the budget is aimed at strengthening the country’s economy. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has focused on six core areas, including farming, education, employment and innovation, which is a step in the right direction.

She has also spoken of extending UDAN scheme to 517 routes to connect smaller towns, interest free loans to the tourism sector and support to housing.

“We are especially happy about the animal husbandry sector. The budge speaks of support to animal husbandry farmers, including assured markets, insurance for cattle and vaccination, which are highly commendable,” said the former KMF Chairman.

Meanwhile, AIDSO coordinator Mahantesh Bilur criticised the budget saying that it has no real support to the education sector.

“The whole idea of focusing on a select few schools and not the entire education sector is meaningless. The budget lays focus only on PM-SHRI schools and not others. This model of promoting islands of excellence is flawed. The government should work for the betterment of all,” he said.

Though the Centre has been announcing new IITs and IIMs every year, students in those institutions, especially those from the poor and deprived communities, are suffering as fees are high and scholarships are falling, he said.

The total allocation for education is only 3.29% of GDP, which is not as per the NEP’s recommended six per cent, he added.

There is no action taken report on financial allocation to the education sector in the earlier years. The total increase to Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan project is only ₹47 crore, which is very small. The long-pending demand for AIIMS in Karnataka has not been addressed. AIDSO condemns the budget, said a release from Megha G., secretary, AIDSO, Belagavi.