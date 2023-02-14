HamberMenu
Budget session set to end on Feb. 24

February 14, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that the Budget session of the legislature, which would be also the last session of the present government, would conclude on February 24.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the State Budget on Friday at 10.15 a.m. and there will be a debate on the Budget proposals on February 20, 21, and 22. Mr. Bommai will reply to the debate on February 23.

A photo session of members of the 15th Legislative Assembly will be held on February 20 at 4.30 p.m.

