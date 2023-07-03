Budget session of Karnataka legislature begins today

July 03, 2023 07:05 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - Bengaluru

The ruling Congress and Opposition BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) are set for the first major showdown after the former took over the reins of power in the State as the Budget session gets under way from Monday.

While the implementation of the five pre-poll guarantees of the Congress is likely to be used against the government, the Congress is expected to shift the blame on the BJP at the Centre for not cooperating, especially in the supply of free rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme.

The government has launched Shakti, Gruha Jyoti, and Anna Bhagya cash transfers. However, it is yet to announce the launch date for applying for the much-awaited Gruha Lakshmi scheme that entails ₹2,000 for the woman head of each family and Yuva Nidhi , the unemployment benefit to graduates and diploma holders.

Amid the confusion in the BJP over the selection of the Leader of the Opposition, the JD(S) is expected to emerge from its poll drubbing to attack the Congress, its rival in Old Mysore region. On Sunday, the party finalised its strategies for the session, and the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is expected to lead the attack. The BJP is expected to bitterly oppose the decision to repeal the anti-conversion law — The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act — that it enacted in 2022.

The Budget, which has raised curiosity over the means of funding the five pre-poll guarantees costing about ₹40,000 crore this year, will be presented on July 7 by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the Finance portfolio. Incidentally, it will be a record 14th Budget being presented by Mr. Siddaramaiah.

