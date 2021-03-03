Budget session in Karnataka from March 4

The Legislative Assembly will discuss the ‘One Nation, One Poll’ idea for two days (March 4 and 5), according to Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri.
Briefing presspersons on the Budget session, he said the House would meet for 19 days and the session would conclude on March 31.
Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will table the State Budget for 2021-22 on March 8.
Mr. Kageri appealed to members to come prepared for the discussion on ‘One Nation, One Poll’ and said that a summary of the discussion would be sent to the Election Commission of India, President Ram Nath Kovind, and others.
The session will be conducted with a host of safety measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. Members who are not well can skip the session, he said.
This time only members of the public will be allowed to watch the proceedings of the Assembly from the gallery. However, no students will be allowed.
