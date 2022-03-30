Budget session ends without passage of anti-conversion bill

March 30, 2022 22:53 IST

The government is now mulling Ordinance route, say sources

Eyebrows have been raised over the Government’s decision not to move the anti-conversion Bill in the Legislative Council during the nearly month-long Budget session that ended on Wednesday. The Government is wary of its numbers in the Upper House, according to top sources, and is mulling over taking the Ordinance route.

While the Legislative Assembly had passed the Bill in the winter session at Belagavi amidst acrimonious scenes with Congress bitterly opposing it, the Bill was expected to be moved in the Council during the joint session in January. The Bill, however, was not moved as the Council witnessed pandemonium over Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa’s comment that one day the saffron flag could replace the tricolour.

A senior Cabinet minister told The Hindu that the Government, which is still one short of majority was not sure of moving the Bill, which could have been rejected by the combined opposition - Congress and Janata Dal (Secular).

The Minister said, “We were not sure if Lakhan Jharkiholi would vote in favour of the Bill considering the current political developments in Belagavi. Also, he was hardly seen during the session.”

The back channel informal talks with the JD (S) to seek the party’s support also failed resulting in the Government deciding against moving the Bill in the Council, he added.

Currently, the BJP with 37 members lacks majority in the 75-member Upper House. It was initially hopeful of support by newly-elected Independent member Mr. Lakhan Jharkiholi from the politically powerful Jharkiholi clan of Belagavi.

A senior JD (S) member also confirmed that the party members were individually contacted to elicit a response, but the party was not in favour of the controversial Bill.

Sources in Law and Parliamentary Affairs department said though there were moves to promulgate an Ordinance, it would have to be approved by the Cabinet.