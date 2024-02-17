Budget reactions: Farmers bemoan absence of loan waiver

February 17, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka State Sugarcane Farmers Association has bemoaned that there was no announcement of loan waiver in the State Budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday.

Mr. Kurubur Shanthakumar, president of the association said it was one of the major demands of the farmers and they are dismayed by the government’s silence on loan waiver.

However, he welcomed other measures announced in the budget such as opening of a new sugar factory on the premises of the Mandya Sugar Mills, constitution of Agriculture Development Authority besides taking up the issue with the Centre on enacting a law to make Minimum Support Price compulsory and legally enforceable.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) leader Badagalpura Nagendra said the State budget was balanced. Though expectations were high with respect to agriculture, the government has worked within its limitations and announced a few long-term measures for shoring up the farm sector which was welcome, he added.

The Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha (KPRS) welcomed the continuation of guarantee schemes and said that they were a cushioning factor and have helped farmers and people in the rural areas to tide over the financial distress due to the prevailing drought to a large extent. However, it also faulted the budget for not announcing measures to address the crisis plaguing the agricultural sector.