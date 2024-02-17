GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Budget reactions: Farmers bemoan absence of loan waiver

Continuation of guarantee schemes welcomed

February 17, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka State Sugarcane Farmers Association has bemoaned that there was no announcement of loan waiver in the State Budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday.

Mr. Kurubur Shanthakumar, president of the association said it was one of the major demands of the farmers and they are dismayed by the government’s silence on loan waiver.

However, he welcomed other measures announced in the budget such as opening of a new sugar factory on the premises of the Mandya Sugar Mills, constitution of Agriculture Development Authority besides taking up the issue with the Centre on enacting a law to make Minimum Support Price compulsory and legally enforceable.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) leader Badagalpura Nagendra said the State budget was balanced. Though expectations were high with respect to agriculture, the government has worked within its limitations and announced a few long-term measures for shoring up the farm sector which was welcome, he added.

The Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha (KPRS) welcomed the continuation of guarantee schemes and said that they were a cushioning factor and have helped farmers and people in the rural areas to tide over the financial distress due to the prevailing drought to a large extent. However, it also faulted the budget for not announcing measures to address the crisis plaguing the agricultural sector.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.