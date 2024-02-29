Budget proposes to revamp Sahaya, boost technology  

February 29, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Budget has proposed revamping of the entire Sahaya – the Public Grievance System – by setting up a dedicated call centre to call back the citizens and take their feedback on the disposal claimed by various departments of the BBMP. In case the feedback is unsatisfactory, then the ticket or grievance will be kept open.

Contact-Less and Face-Less (CLFL) citizen service delivery for BBMP services will be the theme and every possible service will be brought to this CLFL platform to achieve transparency and empowerment of citizens.

The Budget has also proposed to make mobile as a preferred service delivery platform and as many services and interfaces as possible will be brought on the mobile platform. Multiple databases of BBMP and other government departments will be integrated to deliver automatic services to the citizens.

For instance, seeding of Aadhaar in property records of the BBMP will enable it to automatically approve mutation when the property is transacted in the sub-registrar offices using Aadhaar of the owner and the purchaser. Similarly, the Property ID based fetching of property records will allow automatic authentication of the property records and processing of the building plan approvals.

The Budget has proposed the strengthening of IT and computer systems of all the field offices of the BBMP. This will be taken up to achieve a more citizen friendly and efficient interface at the field level. E-Office will be rolled out across all the offices of the BBMP. There are about 70 software and IT solutions in the BBMP and these will be brought to coordinate with each other and a comprehensive and systematic IT back-bone of BBMP will be created.