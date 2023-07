July 10, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - BENGALURU

Alleging that the State Budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was anti-Hindu in nature and that it had meted out injustice to mutts, BJP MLC and State general secretary N. Ravi Kumar on Sunday, July 9, 2023, said the party would take the government to task over the issue in the ongoing State legislature session.

He also accused the government of burdening the people through increased tax, besides resorting to increased borrowings.