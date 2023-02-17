Budget: Mysuru gets Kidwai branch, IVF clinic

February 17, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

The demand for a cancer hospital in Mysuru has been fulfilled with the announcement of a branch of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in the city. Besides Mysuru, the Kidwai branches have also been proposed in Shivamogga and Kalaburagi, setting aside a sum of ₹200 crore for establishing the facilities.

However, it’s unclear how much funds the branch in Mysuru would get from the allocation.

Mysuru has got an advanced IVF clinic which will be set up in Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI). Such clinics have also been proposed in Bengaluru, Hubballi and Kalaburagi.

The Kidwai institute branch has been proposed on a 5-acre plot on PKTB campus on KRS Road. The campus houses other major public healthcare institutions including trauma care centre and the super speciality hospital besides the branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute.

MMCRI Dean and Director K.R. Dakshayini told The Hindu that the Kidwai branch will be very helpful for the patients in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts. Poor patients were using the services of the institute in Bengaluru. Once the branch is established in Mysuru, the patients from the region can avail the services.

“Our oncology department at the K.R. Hospital used to handle a lot of patients, who were coming from neighbouring districts. Poor patients cannot afford treatment in private hospitals. The Kidwai branch can handle patients from the region,” she said.

“With regard to the IVF clinic, the Mysore Medical College was in need of such a clinic since the college has 14 PG seats in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. The students, as per the NMC norms, need an IVF clinic as part of their curriculum and studies. Amidst the rise in infertility cases and demand for IVF, the clinic in MMCRI will be a boon for patients with problems of infertility,” the Dean said.