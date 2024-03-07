Budget: MUDA allocates ₹100 cr. for drinking water project

March 07, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - MYSURU

With no new layouts proposed, the bulk of its revenue was going towards various works, including the drinking water project that the MUDA has been funding to bring Cauvery water to the layouts developed by it, new localities and nearby villages.

A sum of ₹100 crore has been allocated for the Hale Undawadi drinking water project in the Budget presented for the financial year of 2024-25. MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar presented the Budget on Thursday.

The cost of the drinking water project that plans to pump 900 MLD of Cauvery water catering to Mysuru and nearby villages has been revised to ₹615 crore from ₹545 crore over the Budget escalation. In view of this, the MUDA’s share has also gone up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hale Undawadi drinking water project is in the upstream of KRS dam near Mysuru. The government had sanctioned ₹350 crore to the first phase of the project which is being designed to pump 900 million litres daily (MLD) of water catering to drinking water needs of Mysuru and 193 villages around the city. The Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) is implementing the project. The project which was expected to be ready by July 2023 has been delayed. The project has been designed to cater to the needs of Mysuru foreseeing the projected population of the city to be around five million by 2081.

In the budget, a sum of ₹25 crore has been set aside for the completion of B.R. Ambedkar bhavan near D. Devaraj Urs Road. A sum of ₹44 crore will be spent on providing basic amenities in layouts developed by the MUDA. For the development of parks, MUDA will spend ₹15 crore this year. A sum of ₹50 crore has been allocated for the land acquisition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.