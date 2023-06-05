Budget likely to be presented on July 7

June 05, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday indicated that the State Budget is likely to be presented on July 7.

Speaking to reporters in Davangere, the Chief Minister said that the Budget session is likely to start on July 3, and that a decision would be taken in the State Cabinet. He said that the size of the Budget would be known only after pre-Budget meetings commence, and pointed out that the previous government had presented a ₹3.09 lakh crore Budget.

He also said that all arrangements have been made to restart Indira Canteens, and if the canteen workers have not been paid wages, steps will be taken to pay the wages. In response to a question on power tariff hike, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the decision had been taken by the KERC which has come to effect now. The government has directed the Deputy Commissioners and zilla panchayat chief executive officers to ensure proper supply of seeds to prevent any inconvenience to farmers, and also make preparation to face floods.