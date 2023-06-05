HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Budget likely to be presented on July 7

June 05, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday indicated that the State Budget is likely to be presented on July 7.

Speaking to reporters in Davangere, the Chief Minister said that the Budget session is likely to start on July 3, and that a decision would be taken in the State Cabinet. He said that the size of the Budget would be known only after pre-Budget meetings commence, and pointed out that the previous government had presented a ₹3.09 lakh crore Budget.

He also said that all arrangements have been made to restart Indira Canteens, and if the canteen workers have not been paid wages, steps will be taken to pay the wages. In response to a question on power tariff hike, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the decision had been taken by the KERC which has come to effect now. The government has directed the Deputy Commissioners and zilla panchayat chief executive officers to ensure proper supply of seeds to prevent any inconvenience to farmers, and also make preparation to face floods.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.