Budget is growth-oriented: CM

February 01, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - BENGALURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai described the budget as growth-oriented that had provided for the wellbeing of farmers, women and the youth. The ₹5,300 crore provided for The Upper Bhadra project is a booster for Central Karnataka region, which has been drought-hit, he said.

“The budget has also given a major boost to infrastructure, including the Railways. The budget will help in creating employment on a largescale in the country,” said Mr. Bommai. The Upper Bhadra project has been one of the important irrigation projects of the State and it will irrigate over one lakh hectares of land in drought-hit and dry land in Central Karnataka, he added.

BJP veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa described it as a “futuristic” one that provides a clear roadmap to drive India’s growth towards $5 trillion economy by 2025. In a releade, Mr. Yediyurappa said the Union Budgets recognise the contribution of middle class by addressing their concerns besides offering something for everyone.