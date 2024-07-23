Budget is a ‘course correction’ for the NDA government, say traders

This Budget is not a populist one but a ‘‘course correction’‘ for the NDA government after it saw a debacle and received people’s mandate in the recent general election, said trade body representatives here on Tuesday.

The government eventually realised that it was extremely important to focus on the youth of this country, the poor, farmers, middle-class women, job creation and the MSMEs (medium, small and micro enterprises) in the country, said Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, President, FKCCI.

‘’So it is a course correction for the NDA government,’‘ Mr. Lahoti said, adding, ‘’We appreciate the significant push towards improving the financial health and borrowing ability of MSMEs. The government has evidently focused on ELI (Employee Linked Incentive) Scheme along with PLI.”

The proposal to allow PSU banks to come up with an alternative credit rating mechanism would reduce the excessive reliance on CIBIL, which the industry community has always challenged on various grounds as it leads to non-availability of loans, he added.

On angel tax

“The biggest relief is the abolishment of Angel Tax, which was creating havoc in the startup circles with uncertainty and additional compliance burdens,” Mr. Lahoti further said.

KASSIA President M.G. Rajagopal said the measures announced, particularly those supporting MSMEs, enhancing industrial infrastructure, reducing customs duties, and promoting skill development, are crucial steps towards creating a conducive environment for business growth and competitiveness.

The credit guarantee scheme with a substantial cover of up to ₹100 crore for MSMEs in the manufacturing sector was a much-needed step towards facilitating easier access to finance, promoting investments in machinery, and enhancing productivity, Mr. Rajagopal said.

However, B.P. Shashidhar, former President of FKCCI, said the essence of the Budget was in its implementation, as banks and institutions should also be willing to cooperate. He further said although MSME as a general was covered, the budget had no stress on micro and small firms. ‘‘We, in fact, require an Act to increase focus on the development and growth of this segment,’‘ Mr. Shashidhar added.

Where are the jobs?

Perumal C., Director at FKCCI, was of the opinion that the government has been repeatedly talking about job creation and industrial development year after year and this Budget was no exemption.

“But let me ask, how many jobs has the government created so far? How many new industries have come to our country in the last over 10 years? Instead of creating overall industrial growth, the government has only been favouring certain industries, letting its own companies like many PSUs. When telecom, internet, and data businesses are booming, our BSNL is put on a ventilator, and workers are being laid off. Can anyone in the government explain this?” asked Mr. Perumal.

According to him, the budget has always been a great document, but there was no accountability for its implementation in the country. When it comes to funding schemes like Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) or Mundra Loans, only a few individuals or enterprises were able to avail of these, while the majority of applications were rejected by banks.

In order to build accountability, Mr Lahoti said his trade body would constitute a committee that will review the implementation of the Union Budget budget 2024-25 on a quarterly basis.

S. Devarajan, President of BCIC, said Budget Initiatives aimed at incentivising fresh employment, promoting internships, and fostering affordable housing demonstrate a clear focus on social welfare.