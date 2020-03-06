Budget has many plans for fisheries and tourism sectors

MANGALURU

Fishing harbours, two-wheelers for fisherwomen, are some of the proposals

The 2020-21 Budget presented by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has brought in a host of plans and projects, including fishing harbours, two-wheelers for fisherwomen, developing inland water ways and more, for the benefit of lakhs of fishermen in the State, mainly in coastal parts.

Though ₹2 crore was earmarked for a backwater fish seedlings production centre at Mulki, the move could augment backwater fish production at a time when there has been marine fish famine. Karnataka Matsya Vikasa Yojane for adopting modern technologies by fishermen has got ₹1.5 crore.

Considering fisherwomen play a vital role in marketing the catch and they walk miles from sea shore to market places, Mr. Yediyurappa announced to provide 1,000 two-wheelers to them under ‘Mahila Meenugarara Sabaleekarana’ scheme at ₹5 crore cost.

He has proposed a modern fish export plant at a cost of ₹12.5 crore to supplement the Kulai Fishing Harbour under construction so as to augment fish export from the region. While the expenditure on Hejmadikodi fishing harbour being constructed in partnership with the Central government was revised to ₹181 crore, Mr. Yediyurappa promised to complete the outer fishing harbour at Maravanthe by allocating ₹85 crore and ₹2 crore for Koderi fishing harbour.

The Budget also had proposals for improving fishing activities in Uttara Kannada district where it has provided ₹4 crore for improving Karwar fishing harbour. Tenginagundi fishing harbour’s estuary would be dredged at ₹5 crore. Bids would be invited for developing Pavinakurve/Belikeri ports under public-private partnership at an estimated cost of ₹2,500 crore, Mr. Yediyurappa announced.

The Chief Minister said Karnataka Maritime Perspective Plan was formulated following a study for the development of mini ports, coastal protection and comprehensive development of coastal tourism in the State. The plan would be implemented in 2020-21.

Inland waterways of the coastal rivers — Kali, Sharavathi, Sita (Hangarakatte), Phalguni (Gurupura), and Netravathi — would be developed to promote tourism activities in collaboration with the Inland Waterways Authority of India.