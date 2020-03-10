Budget has focused only on South Karnataka and neglected North Karnataka, says KPCC

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson S.M. Patil Ganihar addressing presspersons in Vijayapura on Monday.

Vijayapura

10 March 2020 08:07 IST

‘Funds were allocated for the Upper Krishna Project only after pressure from MLAs from the region’

Accusing the BJP government led by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa of being anti-North Karnataka and anti-minority, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson S.M. Patil Ganihar has said that Mr. Yediyurappa had neglected North Karnataka region and minorities in the recent budget.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, he said that Mr. Yediyurappa has focused only on South Karnataka and his native district, Shivamogga, and neglected North Karnataka.

“By stopping a scheme such as Bidayi that is meant to give financial aid to women from minority community for their wedding, the BJP has shown that it is anti-minority,” Mr. Ganihar said.

Stating that political leaders from Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts wanted adequate allocation for the Upper Krishna Project, he said that Mr. Yediyurappa first did not allocate any funds in the budget but later coming under pressure from the party’s own MLAs from North Karnataka region, he announced ₹ 10,000 crore. “But we think it is an eye-wash as he did not clarify the source of the fund when the State is facing financial crunch with the Union government not paying over ₹ 8,000 crore as the State’s share,” he said.

Demanding that the Chief Minister to declare the source of funds to be mobilised, he asked the Chief Minister not to hoodwink the people merely by announcing funds for the project.

Referring to the long-pending demand for an airport in Vijayapura, Mr. Ganihar said that the budget has dashed the hopes of people as it has not allocated any funds for the project.

He said that neither the Union nor the State governments are giving any importance to the airport project when the same party is ruling in both the places. “Similarly, no announcement has been made for developing the tourism sector in Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts that have several ancient monuments,” he said.

He said that not just the Opposition, even MLAs from the ruling party are upset with the budget as it has neglected North Karnataka.

He demanded that the Chief Minister announce the continuation of the Bidayi scheme and funds for North Karnataka region in the supplementary budget.

Leaders Nagraj Lambu, M.C. Mulla and Vasant Honmode were present.