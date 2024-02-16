Budget focuses on health infrastructure, irrigation, roads and tank filling in parts of Kalyana Karnataka

February 16, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The 15th consecutive State Budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Friday had nothing much for the Kalyana Karnataka region, while some of the budgetary allocations have been made for the already sanctioned or ongoing projects.

The Budget has not specially announced the sum that would be allocated, and some of the budgetary allocations are assisted through funds sanctioned for KKRDB.

The CM announced allocations for several health infrastructure and irrigation projects, construction of roads and tank-filling programmes in parts of Kalyana Karnataka region.

The State government would set up a high-powered committee to study the changes brought about in the backward region of Kalyana Karnataka region (earlier known as Hyderabad Karnataka region) as per the Dr. D.M. Nanjundappa Report, and also prepare a new development index by categorizing districts and taluks based on the findings of the committee regarding economic and regional imbalance in the State.

The government would develop a 1,150 km stretch road in 38 rural Assembly constituencies of Kalyana Karnataka region under Kalyana Patha Scheme at a cost of ₹1,000 crore.

A sum of ₹365 crore has been allocated to fill up Bennethora reservoir from Bhima and Kagina rivers to provide drinking water supply to Kalaburagi.

Water scarcity

To provide permanent solutions for water scarcity, a sum of ₹970 crore has been allocated for filling up of 38 tanks in Yelburga –Kukanoor in Kopal district and also for providing irrigation facility from Narayana Right Bank Canal to Pamanakalluru and other areas in Maski taluk of Raichur district at an estimated cost of ₹990 crore.

Schools and colleges

Besides the establishment of new high schools and pre-university colleges, the Budget also included setting up of Constituent colleges in the Koppal, Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur and Kalaburagi districts with the funds allocated to KKRDB.

Healthcare infrastructure

The government also announced healthcare infrastructure including establishment of 46 new Primary Health Centres (PHC) in seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region at a cost of ₹221 crore through KKRDB; the Integrated and Public Health Laboratories (IPHL) in Kalaburagi, Bidar, Koppal, Raichur and Vijayanagar district hospitals.

A Child Health Care Unit at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) with technical assistance from Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health and establishment of Human Milk Banks in Raichur and Ballari district were part of the Budget announcement.

The government has also allocated a development grant of ₹1 crore for Shri Nanak Jhira Saheb Gurudwara in Bidar. A sum of ₹100 crore has been allocated for developing Anjanadri hills as a tourism spot

Skill development centres

GTTC Multi-Skill Development Centres will be established in Kalaburagi and Koppal districts in collaboration with Visvesvaraya Technology University at a cost of ₹350 crore. A new GTTC centre will be set up in Ballari district. A Centre of Excellence Concentrating on CNC (Computer Numerical Control) technology will be established in KGTTI, Kalaburagi, at a cost of ₹16 crore.

To secure the government documents of people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in rural areas through the Digilocker App, the ‘Nanna Guruthu scheme’ will be implemented in 1,000 Gram Panchayats of Kalyana Karnataka region in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department.

A bridge-cum-barrage will be constructed at a cost of ₹158 crore near Chikkamanchale village of Raichur district to provide connectivity to Mantralaya. The government has allocated ₹220 crore for the construction of Raichur airport.

Integrated townships will be developed near the cities of Kalaburagi and Ballari. To promote industrial activities, the State government has proposed to develop a corridor between Bidar and Bengaluru to accelerate the economic development of Kalyana Karnataka region.

